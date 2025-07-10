Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 03:22 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:05 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:14 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent small, long period south swell will continue its decline through tomorrow. Two more small, long period south swells are scheduled to arrive Friday night and Sunday night respectively. The first of these swells will likely only lead to a minor bump in surf, while the second is expected to be a little more noticeable, though will likely remain below the summer average.

East-facing shore surf will remain rough and choppy as moderate to locally strong trades blow through Friday, then drop a notch as the trades ease slightly later this weekend into early next week. A very small northwest swell originating behind a front hanging up far northwest of the islands is expected to arrive early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.