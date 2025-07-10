Maui Weather Forecast for July 10, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 89. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 74. Northeast winds up to 20 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure far northeast of the state will maintain moderate to locally breezy trades through the week. Expect fairly typical summertime weather with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

Currently, satellite imagery shows small bands of moisture embedded in the trades with clouds moving into windward and mauka areas. Radar imagery shows showers across the area which are expected to continue into the early morning hours.

A high pressure is parked well to the northeast of the state. This high is expected to be in place until Sunday when it will drift off to the north. Due to this high, moderate to breezy trades should continue through Saturday. Once the high starts drifting away trades should weaken a bit.

While an organized source of moisture upstream is lacking with a dry and stable airmass overhead we can expect typical summertime showers and clouds to favor windward and mauka slopes through the forecast period.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will persist for the next couple of days. Low cigs and SHRA should mainly be focused over windward and mauka locations. MVFR conds possible in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward portions of all of the smaller islands.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for low level turb downwind of island terrain.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the waters will drive moderate to locally strong trade winds. The Small Craft Advisory that is in effect for the typical windy waters around Maui County and Big Island has been extended through Friday afternoon. Trades may slightly weaken early next week as the high moves further away to the north.

The recent small, long period south swell will continue its decline through the day. A reinforcing longer period south swell is scheduled to arrive Friday night. This little boost, in tandem with another small, long period south swell arriving Sunday night into Monday, will hold south-facing shore surf to summer averages (~5 to 6 ft in higher sets). East-facing shore surf will remain rough as moderate to fresh trades blow the remainder of the week. A very small northwest swell originating behind a front hanging up far northwest of the islands may pass through early next week.

Fire weather

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the next several days. Afternoon relative humidity should be near summertime normals. Expect typical summertime fire weather conditions into next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!