Crews battling brush fire in Waikapū; traffic impacts on Kūihelani Highway
Update: 4:40 p.m., July 11, 2025
Maui fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Waikō Road and Kūihelani Highway in Waikapū. Kūihelani Highway is closed in both directions. As of 4:40 p.m, there were no evacuation orders in place, but those in the area were being advised to evacuate if needed.
The public is also advised to be aware of thick smoke that can impact breathing a visibility.
*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
