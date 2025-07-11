Hirono, fellow Dems want immigration enforcement officers to be more VISIBLE

File PC: courtesy Sen. Hirono / YouTube

US Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawai‘i Democrat, joined fellow Democratic US Sens. Alex Padilla of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey — along with several others — introducing new legislation to require immigration enforcement officers be more VISIBLE.

The Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement, or VISIBLE, Act of 2025 would require immigration officers to display clearly visible identification during public enforcement actions.

It is aimed at strengthening oversight, transparency and accountability of immigration enforcement tactics employed by President Donald Trump’s Administration that the senators say have terrorized communities throughout Hawai‘i and nationwide.

“Dangerous individuals are increasingly impersonating federal immigration officials, and yet masked immigration agents continue to grab people off the streets with no visible identification,” Hirono said in a release announcing the new bill. “This legislation is a necessary response to these dangerous, draconian tactics.”

Civil immigration enforcement operations under Trump have increasingly involved US Department of Homeland Security officers engaging with the public while wearing unmarked tactical gear, concealing clothing and face coverings that obscure agency affiliation and personal identity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Without visible badges, names or insignia, members of the public often have no way to confirm whether they are interacting with legitimate government officials.

Hirono and her colleagues say that lack of transparency endangers public safety, causing widespread confusion and fear — especially in communities already subject to heightened immigration scrutiny.

It also increases operational and safety risks for law enforcement by creating an opportunity for immigration enforcement impersonators and compounding uncertainty in high-stress situations.

Clear, consistent, visible identification helps reduce miscommunication during enforcement encounters, strengthens officer credibility and improves public cooperation — all of which are vital to mission success, the bill’s co-introducers claim.

Specifically, the VISIBLE Act would:

Require immigration enforcement officers — including Homeland Secuirty personnel such as Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal agents detailed to immigration operations and deputized state or local officers — to display clearly legible identification, including their agency name or initials and either their name or badge number, in a manner that remains visible and unobscured by tactical gear or clothing.

— including Homeland Secuirty personnel such as Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal agents detailed to immigration operations and deputized state or local officers — to display clearly legible identification, including their agency name or initials and either their name or badge number, in a manner that remains visible and unobscured by tactical gear or clothing. P rohibit non-medical face coverings — such as masks or balaclavas — that obscure identity or facial visibility with exceptions for environmental hazards or covert operations.

— such as masks or balaclavas — that obscure identity or facial visibility with exceptions for environmental hazards or covert operations. Require Homeland Security to establish disciplinary procedures for violations, report annually to US Congress on compliance and investigate complaints through its Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The legislation does not apply to covert or non-public operations nor does it prohibit face coverings when necessary for officer safety.

It also does not apply to enforcement actions conducted solely under criminal authority.

Additional co-sponsors of the VISIBLE Act are Democratic US Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Patty Murray of Washington state, Adam Schiff of California, Elissa Slotkin and Gary Peters of Michigan, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Peter Welch of Vermont and Ron Wyden Oregon.

“By bringing much-needed transparency and accountability to immigration enforcement activities, this bill will help protect immigrant communities and all Americans,” Hirono said.

The proposed legislation is endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Public Counsel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Click here to read the full text of the pending VISIBLE Act.

Hirono, others criticize ICE tactics, ask for info about mask, uniform policies

Introduction of the VISIBLE Act coincides with Hirono signing onto a letter, led by Padilla, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons criticizing his agency for engaging in counterproductive, theatrical enforcement activities — including raids on courthouses and restaurants — and requesting information about its mask and uniform policies.

The lawmakers argue that the tactics are designed to sow fear and chaos; allowing masked, plainclothes officers to engage in public raids creates situations where bad actors can commit crimes while claiming to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also signing the letter were Blumenthal, Booker, Murray, Schiff, Smith, Van Hollen, Welch, Wyden and their fellow Democratic US Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

You can read the letter sent to Lyons by clicking here.

Hirono: Advocating for immigrant communities in Hawai‘i, nationwide

Hirono continues to support comprehensive immigration reform and advocate for immigrant communities in Hawai‘i and nationwide.

She led her colleagues earlier this month in sending a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem condemning the department’s aggressive immigration enforcement actions in the Aloha State.

Hirono in June also joined Padilla and the rest of the US Senate Democratic Caucus demanding Trump immediately withdraw all militry forces from Los Angeles and cease all threats to deploy National Guard or active duty US military members to US cities.

Furthermore, she joined her colleagues last month to urge US Citizenship and Immigration Services to resume processing applications for the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program after a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that limited a nationwide injunction to Texas.