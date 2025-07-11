Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2025

July 11, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 03:53 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 10:35 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:34 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend as a small background south southwest swell moves through. A small, long period south swell is expected to gradually build at the start of next week, with surf peaking near average Tuesday before slowly tapering off through the second half of next week. Rough, choppy east- facing shore surf may drop a touch over the weekend as trade winds ease slightly locally and upstream but should pick right back up next week. A very small northwest swell may pass through early next week, providing tiny surf along north facing shores Monday and Tuesday before becoming nearly flat through the remain forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
