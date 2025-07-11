Maui Weather Forecast for July 11, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs around 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 81. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure far north and northeast of the state will maintain moderate to locally breezy trades today, with winds starting to weaken over the weekend. Expect to see fairly typical summertime weather into next week as clouds and showers favor windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

A 1033 mb high remains well to the north-northeast of the islands. and will continue to bring moderate to locally breezy trade winds to the region through this afternoon. The high is expected to drift northward over the weekend and into next week, which will allow for a bit of a downtick in winds tonight and tomorrow.

Showery low clouds continue to impact portions of Maui County and Oahu overnight. The backend of this area is expected to reach the islands later this morning. As such, look for improving conditions today. The northern edge is moving over the Kauai Channel, but it remains to be seen if the area holds together enough to impact Kauai.

The high is expected to slowly move north over the weekend, which will help the trades to weaken some. A drier airmass is expected to move in, with limited clouds and showers mainly impacting the north and east sections of the islands.

The one wrinkle to the forecast will be the evolution of an upper level disturbance to the north of the islands. This disturbance could help to enhance instability over the western half of the state which could bring some enhanced showers this weekend and early next week.

Aviation

High pressure to the northeast will maintain fresh to locally strong trade winds that will persist today, with a slight downward trend tonight and tomorrow. AIRMET Tango is in effect for moderate turbulence below 8000 feet to the lee of mountains for all Hawaiian islands, due to winds and the stable atmosphere.

An area of low clouds and showers has been impacting Maui County and Oahu overnight, prompting AIRMET Sierra for tempo mountain obscurations above 2500 feet along windward sides of Maui, Molokai and Oahu. This area has nudged northward overnight into the Kauai Channel, but has also thinned. Its questionable whether or not Kauai will need an AIRMET Sierra later today. Expect conditions to improve across Maui County and Oahu today. Prevailing VFR conditions expected for Big Island.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the waters will continue to drive moderate to locally strong trade winds through the day. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the typical windy waters around Maui County and Big Island through this afternoon. There will be a short-lived lull in trade speeds early Saturday as the pressure gradient from the high northeast of the state relaxes a bit. While the high will pull away further to the north early next week, the gradient will remain tight enough across the nearshore waters to result several more days of moderate to locally strong trades.

The recent small, long period south swell will continue its gradual decline through the day. A reinforcing longer period south swell is scheduled to arrive tonight. This little boost, in tandem with another small, long period south swell arriving Sunday night into Monday, will hold south-facing shore surf to slightly under summertime averages. East-facing shore surf will remain rough as moderate to fresh trades blow through the day. A very small northwest swell originating behind a front hanging up far northwest of the islands may pass through early next week. This will keep north-facing shore surf from going completely flat.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

