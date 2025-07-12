Hawaiʻi Summer Reading Challenge surpasses 20,000 participants, final push to 25,000 underway

Local readers in the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge have already surpassed last year’s total, with several weeks still to go. To help the library system reach its goal of 25,000 participants—and for a chance to win prizes—residents can sign up at their local library or online. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Public Library System)

The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System announced last week that over 20,000 readers across the islands have registered for the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, overtaking last year’s total with four weeks remaining in the program.

The challenge runs through July 31, and the Library System is calling on 5,000 more readers to help reach the statewide goal of 25,000 participants.

“We’re thrilled to see more than 20,000 people embracing the challenge and reading books this summer,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “But we’re not finished yet. We want everyone to read at least one book this summer. With over a million residents in the state, we should be able to reach our goal this year and honor Hawaiʻi’s legacy of literacy.”

Participants who register and track their reading progress through their local library, online or with the free Beanstack app are eligible to earn fun prizes, including McDonald’s snack cards, stickers, tote bags, snacks and books.

By registering for the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, readers will unlock the chance to win the grand prize of four round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

To register, visit your nearest library or librarieshawaii.org/summerreading.