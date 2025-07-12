Theatre Theatre Maui presents Disney’s ‘Aladdin Jr.’ as its 33rd Lahaina summer youth musical

Leads of a Maui youth musical, Disney’s “Alladin Jr.,” premiering July 17, 2025. (Courtesy: Theatre Theatre Maui)

Theatre Theatre Maui will present Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” as its 33rd annual summer youth musical from July 17 to 20 at the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts in Nāpili. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The production features a cast of 48 Maui youth under the direction of returning Camp Director Kristi Scott of GreatScott Productions. The creative team includes Music Director Vania Jerome, Choreographer Felicia Chernicki-Wulf, Assistant Director Francis Tau`a and Stage Manager Victoria Navarro. Production and publicity are managed by Chloe Chin, with set and props designed by Annabehl Sinclair-Delaney and costumes by Kathleen Schulz and MaryBeth Chin, supported by volunteers.

“Aladdin Jr.” is a junior adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film and Broadway musical about a “street rat” who learns that his true worth lies deep within. The show is suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and older and free for children 12 and under.

Performance tickets are being underwritten by the Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with the Gilbert & Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust.

Attendees are encouraged to donate to the “Plus One Ticket” program to help more families enjoy the performances.

Running since 1991, the nonprofit Theatre Theatre Maui remains committed to providing healthy, educational and entertaining experiences while showcasing local talent, said TTM Board President Annabehl Sinclair-Delaney.

The Bozich Center is located at 4910 Honoapiʻilani Highway, accessible mauka from Napilihau Street. Carpooling is encouraged due to limited parking. A food concession will be open before and during intermission.

Visitors can also enjoy an Aladdin-themed photo booth and purchase candy lei and merchandise to support Theatre Theatre Maui’s fundraising for the 2026 Maui Charity Walk, which benefits local theater programs.

For more information, donations and updates, visit www.TTMWestMaui.org or follow Theatre Theatre Maui on Instagram and Facebook. Contact can be made via admin@TTMWestMaui.org.