Visitors to Hawaiʻi’s national parks give big, nonprofit says

Parks visitors donate at Haleakalā Park Store checkout. (Courtesy: HPPA)

Checkout donations at Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) visitor center stores have reached record highs, with more than $300,000 contributed by park visitors since October 2024, according to a release by the nonprofit.

HPPA is the official partner of seven national park sites across Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. Proceeds from its visitor center park stores and online shops contribute to support the parks.

Every dollar given stays in the park where it was donated. Contributions have supported efforts such as protecting the endangered nēnē (Hawaiian geese) at Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks, preserving cultural sites like the great heiau (temple) at Puʻukoholā National Historic Site and enhancing the visitor experience.

“This incredible $300,000 milestone is a testament to the love people have for these national parks,” said HHPA Executive Director Mel Boehl. “HPPA extends a heartfelt mahalo to every visitor who chose to give back—you are helping to keep these places special for generations to come.”

Nēnē family. (Courtesy: Janice Wei)

HPPA has worked in partnership with the National Park Service for more than 91 years, contributing over $32 million in support to the parks since 1933.

“It is wonderful to see such strong support for national parks and for the vital work of protecting and preserving these treasured places for the future,” said HPPA Sales Director Michelle Augello.

For those unable to visit in person, donations can be made online at hawaiipacificparks.org.