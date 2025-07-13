Community input sought July 22 on potential improvements to Kehalani Mauka Park

Kehalani Mauka Park. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to provide input on potential improvement plans for the Kehalani Mauka Park during a community meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the park’s parking lot in Wailuku.

Potential improvements for the approximately 13-acre park include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant walkways, trees, benches and post-and-rail fencing.

For more information, call DPR Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.