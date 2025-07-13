Maui News
Community input sought July 22 on potential improvements to Kehalani Mauka Park
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to provide input on potential improvement plans for the Kehalani Mauka Park during a community meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the park’s parking lot in Wailuku.
Potential improvements for the approximately 13-acre park include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant walkways, trees, benches and post-and-rail fencing.
For more information, call DPR Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.
