Community input sought July 22 on potential improvements to Kehalani Mauka Park

July 13, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
Kehalani Mauka Park. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to provide input on potential improvement plans for the Kehalani Mauka Park during a community meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the park’s parking lot in Wailuku.

Potential improvements for the approximately 13-acre park include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant walkways, trees, benches and post-and-rail fencing.

For more information, call DPR Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.

