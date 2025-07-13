Love’s ‘Spirit of Giving’ campaign has $50K available for Hawai‘i nonprofits

File (2021): Love’s Bakery bread. Courtesy photo

The Love’s Brand “Spirit of Giving” campaign is back for its fifth year, offering a total of $50,000 in donations to support nonprofit organizations across Hawai‘i.

From July 7 through Aug. 10, customers across the US can visit lovesbakery.com to nominate their favorite Hawai‘i-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit for a chance to receive funding.

In partnership with Love’s Holding Company, Franz Bakery and Hawai‘i Foodservice Alliance, the Love’s Brand has donated $225,000 since 2021 through this initiative—empowering nonprofits that make a difference daily in the lives of Hawai‘i families.

“For more than 170 years, the Love’s Brand has been part of Hawai‘i’s story—and we are honored to continue to give back to these communities in Hawai’i,” said Kim Albers-Nisbet, CEO of Franz Family Bakery. “It’s a privilege to support, help share stories and invest in the organizations that are making a meaningful impact across the state of Hawai‘i every day.”

Eligible nonprofits must be registered as 501(c)(3) organizations in Hawai‘i. Nominations can be submitted online, and those selected will receive a portion of this year’s funding.

For more information or to nominate a nonprofit, visit lovesbakery.com or follow @LovesBakeryBread on Instagram. Nominations close Aug. 10, 2025.