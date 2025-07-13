Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 04:51 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 11:38 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:11 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores should see a modest increase over the next few days due to a pair of south and south-southeast swells. A long-period south swell should fill in on Monday and peak on Tuesday near the summer average. As the long-period south swell begins to decline, there should be some reinforcing energy from the south-southeast Tuesday or Wednesday, which should help maintain surf heights through the middle of the week. Surf should gradually decline Thursday into Friday, but a small long-period southwest swell should fill in next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain choppy with surf heights below average due to the lack of strong trades locally and upstream of the state. A sight increase is expected towards the middle of the week as the trades strengthen a notch. A tiny northwest swell could produce some rideable surf along north facing shores Monday into Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.