New state partnership brings additional Maui vendors to 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival

File (2022): Made in Hawai‘i Festival. (PC: Anthony Consillio)

Ten more entrepreneurs from Maui County will be featured at the 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival as part of a new partnership between the state and local business support organizations, according to an announcement from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

The DBEDT was recently named the official government partner for this year’s three-day festival on Oʻahu.

As part of its expanded role, the state agency will launch the “DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion,” showcasing 27 early-stage businesses selected in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce, Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center and the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE).

From Maui County, the following businesses will be featured:

Maui Chamber of Commerce:

Haleakalā Creamery (Maui)

Haleakalā Supah Shots LLC (Maui)

Koko Val Hawai‘i LLC (Maui)

Sarcreate LLC (Maui)

Wailea Notes LLC (Maui)

Zatara Market (Lānaʻi)

INPEACE:

Malia and Company Apparel (Maui)

WVAPDC/Leeward Community College:

Galleon Chocolate Trade Company Inc. (Maui)

Hawaiian Krunch Company (Maui)

Pure Hawai‘i Tea (Lānaʻi)

“We know how hard it is for small businesses to break into major retail events like the Made in Hawai‘i Festival — especially when you’re just getting started,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “That’s why this partnership is so important. These entrepreneurs bring incredible creativity, culture and heart to what they do, and the DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion gives them a space to be seen and supported.”

The announcement follows earlier news that a small business hui from Molokaʻi and two other Valley Isle businesses will also participate in this year's event, taking place Aug. 15–17 at the Hawai'i Convention Center.

DBEDT Hawai‘i Made Pavilion

Under the banner of DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Made program, the pavilion will feature innovative local entrepreneurs, including Native Hawaiian and women-owned businesses and a mix of gourmet foods, confections, fashion, stationery and wellness products.

All participating companies include:

WVAPDC/Leeward Community College: 3 Spoonfuls of Sugar LLC (O‘ahu), Aloha Mochi Company LLC (O‘ahu), Alohamade Bites LLC (O‘ahu), Daguzan Charcuterie LLC (O‘ahu), Galleon Chocolate Trade Company Inc. (Maui), Hapa Hawaiian Salts Inc. (O‘ahu), Hawaiian Krunch Company (Maui), Huli-Huli Chicken LLC (O‘ahu), Limu Labs LLC dba Okonokai (O‘ahu), Madres Churros (O‘ahu), Mala-be LLC (O‘ahu), Mochi Momma HI LLC (O‘ahu), My Sweet World 808 LLC (O‘ahu), Onomea Farm Hub LLC (Hawai‘i Island), Pure Hawai‘i Tea (Lāna‘i) and uCook LLC (O‘ahu).

INPEACE: All For God Hawaii LLC (O‘ahu), Keha Hawaiʻi (O‘ahu), Malia and Company Apparel (Maui), Shaka Tribe Design LLC (O‘ahu) and Tealicious Sweets LLC (O‘ahu).

Maui Chamber of Commerce: Haleakalā Creamery (Maui), Haleakalā Supah Shots LLC (Maui), Koko Val Hawai‘i LLC (Maui), Sarcreate LLC (Maui), Wailea Notes LLC (Maui) and Zatara Market (Lāna‘i).

“Our staff and partners at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center are working side-by-side with local entrepreneurs to turn ideas into viable enterprises,” said Chris Bailey, manager of Leeward Community College’s Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center. “This pavilion allows their hard work to shine.”

Lisa Pakele, program director at the INPEACE Center for Entrepreneurship, added: “This is more than an event for our program participants — it’s an affirmation of their value to the local economy. We mahalo DBEDT for providing the resources to make their participation possible.”

The Maui Chamber of Commerce also expressed support for DBEDT’s partnership. “By creating this pavilion, DBEDT is helping to bridge neighbor island businesses with statewide audiences,” said Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to see these local, small manufacturing businesses get the visibility they deserve.”

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is one of the state’s largest and most-anticipated annual events, attracting tens of thousands of attendees who are eager to shop local and discover new products. Through its partnership with the festival, DBEDT is reinforcing its commitment to supporting early stage businesses and expanding market access for entrepreneurs across the state.

A full list of pavilion vendors will be available online in the weeks leading up to the event.