Update: Brush fire off of Piʻihana Rd. extinguished
Brush fire off of Piʻihana Rd. extinguished
Update: 5:26 p.m., July 13, 2025
The brush fire off Piʻihana Road in Wailuku has been extinguished as of 5:21 p.m.
The Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, and the Maui Emergency Management Agency, thanked the public for their cooperation and understanding which allowed emergency crews to work to protect the community.
Piʻihana brush fire contained
Update: 4:14 p.m., July 13, 2025
The brush fire in Piʻihana was contained at 3:54 p.m. The public is advised to continue avoiding the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate. The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Piʻihana brush fire
Update: 2:37 p.m., July 13, 2025
A brush fire was reported in the area off of Piʻihana Road in Wailuku at approximately 1:50 pm. Maui Fire Department is on scene. Maui Police Department is controlling traffic in the area. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to work.
Officials advise that smoke is a health hazard and ask that those impacted by smoke, take precautions to evacuate.