Jim Hunsucker named resident manager of Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort

Jim Hunsucker

Castle Resorts & Hotels has named Jim Hunsucker as resident manager of Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort. In this role, Hunsucker will oversee all aspects of hotel management for the Castle rental program and association management for Nāpili Puamala and Nāpili Surf.

Hunsucker brings 30 years of leadership in the hospitality industry, overseeing daily operations, managing staff, and developing strategic plans to enhance business performance. Most recently, he served as the assistant general manager at Papakea Resort. He previously served as executive housekeeping director at the Kahala Hotel and Resort, director of operations for the Hilton Garden Inn on Kaua‘i, assistant general manager for Wyndham, and general manager for the Kāʻanapali Beach Club.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim with his vast experience and deep understanding of West Maui’s hospitality industry,” said Castle Resorts & Hotels President & CEO Matt Bailey. “We’re confident that under his leadership, the resort will maintain its commitment to providing outstanding service for guests and homeowners.”

Just steps from the beach, the Castle Nāpili Surf Beach Resort offers 50 recently renovated one-bedroom and studio accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens, private lanai and air-conditioning. On-site amenities include two freshwater swimming pools, landscaped gardens, gas barbecues, outdoor seating areas, and direct access to Nāpili Bay.