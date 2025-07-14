Kuhinia Maui paddle out gatherings on Aug. 8, 2025 marks two years after the wildfires

The Kuhinia Maui paddle-out memorial drew more than 4,000 people to Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park on Aug. 8, 2024. PC: County of Maui

Special gatherings marking two years after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires will offer residents opportunities to gather and support one another, honoring the memories of loved ones lost, and the resiliency of a community recovering from Hawai’i’s most devastating wildfire disaster. The events will pay tribute to the 102 victims and two unaccounted for individuals in the Maui wildfires.

Presented as the second year of Kuhinia Maui, memorial gatherings will take place on Aug. 8, 2025. They include:

7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Paddle Out at Hanaka‘ō‘ō Beach Park, West Maui (safety is priority; please read guidelines on Kuhinia website, including no stringed lei).

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Gathering at Kalana O Maui, Central Maui (reservations requested)

5 to 7:30 p.m.: Two-Year Memorial Tribute at Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater, West Maui (reservations requested)

Reservations are requested for the Kalana O Maui and the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater gatherings. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit www.kuhiniamaui.org.

In-person volunteers for the gatherings are requested. To volunteer, sign up at https://www.kuhiniamaui.org/volunteer.html.

Also, donations of debranched flowers, petals and small leaves for paddle out scattering are being sought. No stringed lei. Drop off donations from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, fronting the Kalana O Maui building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku.

Kuhinia Maui takes its name from a line in a traditional Maui chant that proudly speaks of the unequaled beauty and richness of Maui, highlighting that Maui and its people will rise from tragedy.

“As we mark two years since the Maui wildfires, we honor the memories of loved ones lost and the incredible resilience our community continues to demonstrate throughout our journey of recovery and rebuilding,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Kuhinia Maui holds space for our community to come together, fostering hope and healing, as we move forward, together.”

For general information, email Kuhinia organizer Daryl Fujiwara at aloha@kuhiniamaui.org.