Mayor Richard Bissen out of state this afternoon until Friday, July 25, 2025

Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of state around 2:40 p.m. today, July 14, until next Friday, July 25, 2025.

During his absence, the following leaders will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter: County Director of Finance Marcy Martin from this afternoon until the afternoon of Tuesday, July 15; and County Managing Director Josiah Nishita from the afternoon of July 15 through the afternoon of Friday, July 25.

Mayor Bissen will visit New York City from July 15-18 to speak at the UN on sustainability and attend UN Foundation meetings with Hawai‘i Green Growth. From July 20-25, he will travel to Los Angeles to support wildfire recovery efforts with After the Fire USA.