Public comments sought for two East Maui bridge replacement projects

The Waikakoi Bridge on Hāna Highway is structurally deficient and would be replaced by a new bridge built to modern standards, according to a draft environmental assessment. PC: Screen grab from draft environmental assessment

A 30-day public review has started for proposed work by the Maui County Department of Public Works to replace two structurally deficient East Maui bridges along Hāna Highway.

The new 49-foot Waikakoi and 60-foot South Wailua bridges will be similar to current structures and continue to accommodate single lanes of traffic with widths of 18 feet. Both will meet current design standards.

The two bridges are among 14 Hāna Highway spans managed by Maui County. The Waikakoi Bridge and South Wailua Bridge are located at mileposts 45.4 and 44.6, respectively. The Waikakoi Bridge carries Hāna Highway over Waikakoi Stream, while the South Wailua Bridge goes over Honolewa Stream. The South Wailua Bridge is a major attraction for tourists taking photos of Wailua Falls.

During construction, temporary bypass bridges would be installed makai of each bridge, according to a project description in the July 8 issue of the Environmental Notice. Project work includes grading, drainage improvements and roadway approaches to the bridges.

The work is needed for public safety by replacing the current bridges that are structurally deteriorating and have load capacity deficiencies.

Maui County is coordinating the project with the state Department of Transportation and funding from the Federal Highway Administration.

The project’s cost is estimated at $15.5 million. Work is expected to begin in late 2027. The length of construction is anticipated to be a year for each bridge.

The project consultant is HDR Inc., located at 1001 Bishop St., Suite 400, Honolulu 96813. The contact there is Noelle Besa Wright at 808-697-6297 or via email at noelle.wright@hdrinc.com.

Public comments are due by Aug. 7. They can be sent to dpwbridges@hdrinc.com.