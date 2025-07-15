ClimbHi workforce training program certifies hundreds of students statewide

Students in HIDOE’s Career and Technical Education program recently earned their ClimbHI Service Excellence Certificate. (Courtesy: ClimbHi)

More than 800 high school students across 15 campuses statewide earned workforce development credentials during the 2024–25 academic year through the ClimbHI Service Excellence Certificate, a program developed for the Hawaiʻi Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

A total of 801 students in grades 9–12 completed the certificate program with support from 19 private partners, bringing the total number of students reached since 2020 to over 3,800. The course covers skills development, managing customer interactions and Aloha Spirit Law as outlined in the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

The curriculum was developed in collaboration with the Nolan School of Hotel Administration at the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University. Upon completion of the nine module, on-demand training, students receive a Service Excellence Certificate of Achievement from Cornell University and ClimbHI.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Through the course, we gained very valuable knowledge on customer engagement, leadership and service strategies that we are already applying in our work and studies,” said a student from Kealakehe High School in Kona.

Students from Lahainaluna, Baldwin and a dozen other high schools on Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island also participated.

Over the last five years, the program has been supported by more than $300,000 in donations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s sponsors included: AES, Andaz Maui, Brookfield Renewable, Castle Resorts & Hostels, Courtyard Oʻahu North Shore, Embassy Suites by Hilton Oʻahu Kapolei, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hilton Hawaiian Village, Kukuiʻula Development, Kyoya Hotels & Resorts, Made In Hawaiʻi Festival, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, McBryde Resources, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels, Springboard Hospitatlity, The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas, Travel+Leisure and Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Mahalo for sponsoring us. I can’t wait to start working now that I have these new skills to show future employers,” said a student from Lahainaluna High School.

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship and enrollment, visit climbhi.org or email info@climbhi.org.