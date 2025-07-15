Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2025

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:45 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 12:48 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 06:35 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:32 AM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost over the next few days due to a pair of south and south-southeast swells. A long-period south swell should peak today near summer averages. A reinforcing swell from the south- southeast should fill in later today into Wednesday. This should maintain surf heights through the middle of the week. Surf should gradually decline Thursday into Friday, but another small increase is expected into the weekend as a new long-period southwest swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy with surf heights getting a slight increase as the trades strengthen. Surf along north facing shores will continue to decline through Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

