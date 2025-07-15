Pride of Maui offers tour and charter deals after being featured on Bravo

Pride of Maui ʻElua vessel. (Courtesy: Pride of Maui)

The Pride of Maui ʻElua, a new luxury snorkel catamaran, was recently featured on Bravo’s reality series “The Valley,” and is now offering limited-time tour and charter discounts to celebrate the national spotlight.

Footage filmed aboard the 63-foot power-catamaran highlighted Maui’s coastline and the vessel’s high-end amenities, including air-conditioning, spacious decks, elegant interiors, freshwater showers and eco-conscious features. Pride of Maui says guests can expect smooth rides, attentive service and an “elevated” experience while exploring iconic snorkeling spots.

“We’re proud to have hosted the cast and crew aboard the ʻElua,” said Scott Turner, president and CEO of Pride of Maui. “This was a great chance to showcase what makes Maui special — the beauty of the ocean and our commitment to exceptional guest experiences.

The ʻElua offers weekday snorkel tours to iconic sites like Molokini Crater and Turtle Town, staffed by a local crew with decades of marine tourism and safety experience.

To celebrate the Bravo feature, Pride of Maui is offering the following discounts through July 31:

15% off luxury Molokini and Turtle Town snorkel tours and sunset dinner cruises using promo code BRAVO15 when booking online.



luxury Molokini and Turtle Town snorkel tours and sunset dinner cruises using promo code when booking online. 25% off private charters for trips starting Aug. 1 or later. Book by phone at (808) 242-0955 and mention promo code VALLEY25.



For more information or to book a tour, visit www.prideofmaui.com.

Editor’s note: This story was updated as Pride of Maui extended their promotion dates through July 31, as of Tuesday morning.