Sixth West Maui TDS report shows compliance with environmental regulations

The West Maui Temporary Debris Storage (TDS) site environmental monitoring quarterly report for the sixth 90-day operational period shows the findings from sampling and monitoring are in compliance with county, state and federal environmental regulations.

The full report is available online at https://www.mauirecovers.org/debris-containment.

Report highlights include:

Air monitoring operations were paused from April 30, 2025, to June 17, 2025, since the TDS site was temporarily closed and no site operations took place while planning was underway for debris transfer operations from the TDS site to the Permanent Disposal Site adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.

There have been no exceedances of health-based Action Levels in air quality monitoring.

There have been no events of any leachate leaving the lined basin; thus, there have been no suspected or potential impacts to groundwater or nearby waterways.

All stormwater run-off/run-on Best Management Practices (BMPs) are functioning and inspected regularly.

The latest groundwater sampling occurred in May. Analytical test results meet all requirements of the associated regulatory program. Samples will continue to be collected and analyzed quarterly (every three months), which is a typical frequency for waste storage and disposal facilities. Next samples will be collected in August.

On Jan. 21, 2024, the Maui County Council approved Ordinance 5596, also known as Bill 120, which granted USACE and its contractors right-of-entry (ROE) to utilize two parcels located in Olowalu as the Temporary Debris Storage site for debris from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires in Lahaina.

Bill 120 requires best efforts to protect against the runoff of debris or leachate from the TDS site to the ocean, including through run-on and run-off control, groundwater-detection monitoring, air quality monitoring, stormwater-pollution prevention, and maintenance of adequate documentation, record-keeping and transparent public reporting on these efforts.

The data from this sampling and monitoring is publicly available, consistent with Chapter 92F, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes. Information is available at the Maui Recovers Debris Containment page atwww.mauirecovers.org/debris-containment.

USACE will continue the environmental monitoring, and data will be reported every 90 days for the duration of the ROE agreement. The seventh quarterly report will be submitted by Oct. 14, 2025.