Fitness Court murals celebrate local history, culture

Blessing ceremonies for murals at the public Fitness Courts in Kahului took place on July 7, 2025. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Two vibrant public murals—intending to show how public art can enhance community health infrastructure—were unveiled in Kahului earlier this month.

Created by Maui artist Courtney Holland and Los Angeles-based artist James Dinh, the murals serve as backdrops to newly installed outdoor Fitness Courts.

“These murals embody the very purpose of our public art program,” said Kelly White, public art program manager for the County of Maui and chair of Maui Public Art Corps. “They tell stories that matter, created by artists who listened deeply to community members who love this place.”

The works were commissioned through a partnership between the County of Maui, HMSA, the National Fitness Campaign and Maui Public Art Corps.

According to Maui Public Art Corps, each piece reflects community stories, cultural history and environmental themes gathered through a five-month, community-driven process that included historical research and consultation with local experts.

The project was originally scheduled for completion in fall 2023 but was postponed following the Maui wildfires. Design work resumed later that year, with artists completing their concepts by November.

The murals’ designs involved a slew of partners, from the County of Maui’s SMALL TOWN * BIG ART initiative to the Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society and a core group of community consultants who generously offered insights into the history, culture and sense of place of Kahului and Keōpūolani Regional Park.

Individuals offering insights included Mary Kielty, chief of recreation for the County of Maui Department of Parks & Recreation; Art Vento of Maui Arts & Cultural Center; Kauwela Bisquera of the Kahului Rotary Club; Aunty Kekoa Enomoto, community advocate; Sissy Lake-Farm, kumu hula of Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe; Ann-Marie Power of AMPLove Project Management; and Kelly White of Maui Public Art Corps and the County’s public art program.

Holland’s mural design concept in 2023. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Holland’s mural seen at the Fitness Court at Keōpūolani Regional Park in 2025. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Holland’s mural, which can be seen at Keōpūolani Regional Park, was inspired by the ‘Ōlelo No‘eau, “O ka pono ke hana ʻia a iho mai na lani” (“Continue to do good until the heavens come down to you”), and reflects her personal ties to Kahului and the legacy of her kūpuna.

“By seeing my work in this space, I hope the community feels a deeper connection to the stories, emotions or themes I’ve explored,” Holland said. “My goal is to spark reflection, conversation and perhaps even inspiration. My artistic process is rooted in exploration, intuition and storytelling. It’s not always linear—often, it’s about embracing the unknown and allowing the work to evolve naturally.”

Dinh’s mural, located at Kahului Community Center Park, draws from “Hānau ka ʻāina, hānau ke ali‘i, hānau ke kanaka” (“Born was the land, born were the chiefs, born were the common people”), and weaves together references to native plants and animals, hula gestures, community history and oral traditions shared by Kahului residents.

Dinh said he created his composition from stories of royal fishponds told by Aunty Kekoa Enomoto and other insights from Art Vento, Kauwela Bisquera and Mary Kielty.

“I hope the mural serves as a vibrant reflection of the community’s identity and cultural richness,” Dinh said. “My artistic process is grounded in listening, collaboration and connection. I begin by learning the stories and histories of the community, which shape both the concept and the visual language of the work.

Dinh’s mural design concept in 2023. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Dinh’s mural unveiling at Fitness Court at Kahului Community Center Park, July 7, 2025. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Mural seen at the Fitness Court at Kahului Community Center Park in 2025. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Each mural is mounted to the 224-square-foot back wall of a Fitness Court structure, which offers free outdoor workout equipment to the public. The project emerged from Maui County’s 2023 Public Art Community Survey, in which residents called for public artworks that reflect place-based stories and cultural identity.

Cultural advisor Sissy Lake-Farm, who supported the development of both murals, said the works serve as a living archive: “The result is not just two beautiful artworks—it is a living archive of community, layered with meaning and intention.”

A blessing ceremony, led by Uncle Bill Garcia of the Royal Order of Kamehameha and Kākalaleo for Nā Hanona Kūlike O Piʻilani, took place at Keōpūolani Regional Park on the morning of the unveiling. The public was invited to meet the artists and learn more about the community-driven process behind the works.

For more about Holland and her mural project at Keōpūolani Regional Park in Kahului at the Kanaloa Avenue entrance, visit: mauipublicart.org/keopuolani. To learn more Dinh and his artwork at Kahului Community Center Park on Onehe‘e Street, visit: https://www.mauipublicart.org/kcc.html.

The locations of the murals and Fitness Courts can be seen in the image below: