Maui entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for Walmart’s Open Call 2025

Walmart in Kahului. File photo: Maui Now

Walmart has launched its Open Call 2025, offering entrepreneurs the chance to pitch products made, grown, or assembled in the US. The open call provides selected entrepreneurs with a shot at getting their shelf-ready product in stores or online, and in front of millions of customers.

Applicants are able to submit an application online through July 25 for the opportunity to pitch their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers.

New for 2025, Walmart’s Open Call is also accepting applications beyond shelf-ready products to include breakthrough innovations supporting domestic manufacturing and reinforcing Walmart’s $350 billion investment in American jobs, ideas, and industry.

As an example, Walmart is collaborating with San Francisco-based Unspun, a pioneer in 3D weaving technologies, streamlining the supply chain and helping to revolutionize the textile industry.

Walmart’s Open Call event will be held in Bentonville, AR, Oct. 7-8. For more details, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/news/2025/06/24/building-on-a-legacy-walmarts-open-call-2025-applications-now-live