Hirono urges Senate to protect emergency alert funding, but effort fails as cuts to public broadcasting remain

Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday about the importance of public broadcasters and the emergency alerts they provide, especially in rural communities. (Courtesy: Office of Sen. Mazie Hirono)

As Senate Republicans advanced a bill to cut $9 billion in federal spending—including major reductions to public broadcasting—Sen. Mazie Hirono called for protections for broadcasters that provide critical emergency alerts.

In a floor speech Wednesday, Hirono warned that the proposed funding cuts would jeopardize the Emergency Alert System, which many rural communities rely on for time-sensitive warnings like AMBER Alerts and severe weather notifications.

“Public broadcasters are essential to rural communities, often serving as the only emergency alert system when disasters or emergencies occur,” Hirono said. “These alerts can mean the difference between life or death.”

Hirono introduced a motion to recommit the rescission bill, which would have restored funding to public broadcasting stations that participate in the Emergency Alert System. The measure failed to pass.

She noted that broadcasters in remote areas, including parts of Hawaiʻi, depend on financial support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to operate effectively and safely.

“By cutting funding for public broadcasting, this bill will jeopardize public broadcasters and the lifesaving service they provide,” she said. “As natural disasters increase in frequency across our country, this motion will help protect our communities and ensure they can get timely, life-saving information when disaster strikes.”

