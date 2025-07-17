Maui County unemployment was 3.5% in June

Maui County’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.6% in June, according to data released by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The rate remains well below the 4.8% unemployment recorded one year before, in June 2024, but higher than the rate reported the month before of 2.9% in May.

Maui Island itself had a 3.5% unemployment rate, up from 2.9% in May, but down from the 4.8% reported at the same time last year.

On the other islands of Maui County, Moloka‘i experienced the sharpest month-to-month increase in the state, with unemployment rising from 4% in May to 6.5% in June—now the highest rate among all Hawaiian Islands. On Lāna‘i the unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in May to 4.3% in June.

DBEDT reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 2.8%, the same as in May. In June, 669,750 persons were employed and 19,350 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 689,100 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in June, down from 4.2% in May.

The unemployment rate figures reported for the state of Hawai‘i and the US are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 3.3% in June, compared to 2.6% in May.

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs decreased by 1,200 month-over-month, from May 2025 to June 2025. Job gains were experienced in Private Education & Health Services (+300); and Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+100).

Employment remained unchanged in Construction; Manufacturing; Information; and Financial Activities.

Job losses occurred in Professional & Business Services (-200); Other Services (-400); and Leisure & Hospitality (-1,400).

Government employment went up by 400 jobs. Year-over-year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 14,500, or 2.3%.