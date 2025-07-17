Maui Public Art Corps seeks nominations for public art sites

Maui Public Art Corps is now accepting site nominations for public artwork experiences across the County of Maui. (Courtesy: Maui Public Art Corps)

Maui Public Art Corps is accepting nominations for public spaces across the county to host future art installations and experiences.

The organization is looking for open-air, publicly accessible locations where creativity can thrive. Proposed sites may accommodate a range of art forms, such as murals, pop-up performances, community sculptures and immersive installations.

According to Maui Public Art Corps, its public art model is guided by three core principles: artworks must be commissioned through a public process, developed through community dialogue or interaction and tailored to reflect the history, culture and identity of the place it inhabits.

Potential locations could include parks, building exteriors, walking paths or gathering areas. While the group welcomes proposals from businesses and institutions, it notes that it cannot support projects that primarily promote a commercial brand, product or organization.

Community members who manage or know of a location that is open-air, publicly accessible and does not interfere with neighboring businesses or residents, are encouraged to nominate potential locations. Nominate a site today by completing the questionnaire here.