North Shore Greenway near Kahului Airport reopened

Northshore Greenway. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies the public of the re-opening of the North Shore Greenway bike and pedestrian path adjacent to Kahului Airport.

A portion of the path near the Kahului Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training pit near Kanahā Beach Park was closed beginning June 16 as HDOT removed soil impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the training pit on the north side of the airport. The project has been completed ahead of schedule as the pathway was opened on Tuesday, July 15, original date was to be Monday, July 21.

The soil removal was approved in the removal action plan submitted to the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

PFAS is a component of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF). Use of AFFF is necessary for firefighting at airports due to the nature of aircraft fuel fires. AFFF is no longer released in firefighting training, but was used in training prior to 2021. ARFF vehicles statewide have been retrofitted to limit the use of AFFF only to fires with or nearby aircraft fuel.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 15, gates at the pathway at Stable Road and at the end of ʻĀmala Place will be opened at sunrise and closed at sunset to ensure safety in the area as well as to deter axis deer from entering and damaging the site at night.

“HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation and patience during the temporary closure which allowed the crews the time to conduct the cleanup safely and efficiently ahead of schedule,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “We welcome back all path users to enjoy the North Shore Greenway.”