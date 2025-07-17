Schatz votes to protect foreign aid, save local public radio and TV

PC: Office of US Sen. Brian Schatz. / CSPAN2

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), lead Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, today voted against a bill that cuts $9 billion to foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Schatz said the rescissions bill will “devastate” public TV and radio stations across the country, making it more difficult for people – especially those in Native communities and rural areas – to get news and critical emergency alerts. He said the bill will also “gut” life-saving foreign aid programs.

The Republican-led legislation was passed without any bipartisan support and heads back to the House of Representatives for consideration.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We used to be the indispensable nation that people around the world counted on for help. But not anymore. With these cuts, we will cause death, spread disease, and deepen starvation across the planet,” said Schatz.

Schatz called a loss of funding “unacceptable” for public TV and radio stations that deliver news, emergency alerts, weather forecasts, health information, public safety announcements, and election coverage.

Earlier today, Schatz spoke out against the Trump administration’s dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the impacts of aid elimination on vulnerable people around the world.