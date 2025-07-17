Two indicted for fraudulent FEMA claims for the 2023 Lahaina and 2025 Palisades fires

Acting United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Daylyn Harris, 34, and Chelsea Johnson, 32, of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, were arrested on July 15, 2025 and charged in a seven-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on July 17, 2025.

The indictment alleges that Harris and Johnson conspired with each other and carried out a wire fraud scheme, wherein they are accused of submitting false claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, claiming to have suffered income, housing, and property losses as a result of two federal disasters, when, as Harris and Johnson both knew, they did not live in the disaster area or suffer any such losses.

Specifically, Harris falsely claimed that he resided in Lahaina during the Maui fires federal disaster in August and September 2023, and that he lost housing and income, suffered medical bills, and lost property when, in fact, did not suffer such losses.

Johnson assisted the fraudulent claim by posing as Harris’ Maui landlord. The indictment also alleges that in January 2025, Johnson falsely claimed to live in Pacific Palisades, California during the California fires federal disaster and claimed lost housing and other expenses.

The indictment alleges that, together, Harris and Johnson received over $60,000 in disaster relief from FEMA.

If convicted of the charged offenses, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a United States District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General, with assistance from the Honolulu Police Department. Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese is prosecuting the case.