AAA Hawaiʻi: Kahului gas prices up slightly, but still down from last year
Kahului’s average gas price is holding steady near its lowest point of the year, despite a small recent increase. According to the latest AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Kahului is now $4.51.
That’s 3 cents more than last week, but it remains 22 cents lower than the price a year ago.
The statewide average for regular unleaded is currently $4.48, which is 1 cent higher than last week and 21 cents lower than this time last year.
“Oil prices have risen over the past few weeks, but are still less than $70 a barrel so far,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi. “Most local pump price averages are within a cent or two of their lowest levels this year, which we saw in June.”
Average gas prices across islands:
- Honolulu: $4.39 (up 1 cent from last week, down 15 cents from last year)
- Hilo: $4.64 (no change from last week, down 24 cents from last year)
- Lihue: $5.03 (down 1 cent from last week, down 21 cents from last year)
The national average price for regular unleaded is $3.16. That’s one cent lower than last week and 35 cents less than a year ago.