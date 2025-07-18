AAA Hawaiʻi: Kahului gas prices up slightly, but still down from last year

Regular unleaded gas prices remain steady near the lowest point of the year statewide, according to the latest AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. File photo

Kahului’s average gas price is holding steady near its lowest point of the year, despite a small recent increase. According to the latest AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Kahului is now $4.51.

That’s 3 cents more than last week, but it remains 22 cents lower than the price a year ago.

The statewide average for regular unleaded is currently $4.48, which is 1 cent higher than last week and 21 cents lower than this time last year.

“Oil prices have risen over the past few weeks, but are still less than $70 a barrel so far,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi. “Most local pump price averages are within a cent or two of their lowest levels this year, which we saw in June.”

Average gas prices across islands:

Honolulu: $4.39 (up 1 cent from last week, down 15 cents from last year)

$4.39 (up 1 cent from last week, down 15 cents from last year) Hilo: $4.64 (no change from last week, down 24 cents from last year)

$4.64 (no change from last week, down 24 cents from last year) Lihue: $5.03 (down 1 cent from last week, down 21 cents from last year)

The national average price for regular unleaded is $3.16. That’s one cent lower than last week and 35 cents less than a year ago.