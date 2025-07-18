Road work to affect Mill Street access on July 19–20 and 26–27

Mill Street. PC: (7.24.19) Wendy Osher

Maui Kupono, LLC, in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Public Works and SSFM, will conduct road reconstruction on Mill Street—from Halewili Street to Lower Main Street—on Saturday and Sunday, July 19–20, and again on July 26–27.

Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. During this time, access to driveways and residences along the work zone will be limited or temporarily restricted. Residents are advised to park away from their homes and prepare for limited accessibility throughout the day.

Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs and instructions from flaggers and police officers on site.

For more information, contact Mike Jackman of Maui Kupono, LLC at (808) 268-8111. The company apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the community for their cooperation.