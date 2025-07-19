Brittany Thompson appointed leisure sales manager at Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi

Brittany Thompson headshot. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi)

Brittany Thompson has been appointed West Coast leisure sales manager for Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi and Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, the company announced Monday.

In her new role, Thompson will work with travel agency partners, overseeing territories including California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Hawaiʻi.

Born and raised in Southern California, she received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California. Prior to transferring to Lānaʻi, she was a member of the commercial team at Four Seasons Nashville, starting with the property in its pre-opening stage. Thompson also held positions with luxury hospitality brands including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and Proper Hotels.

The island sanctuary of Lānaʻi is home to two award-winning Four Seasons resorts. Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi offers 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings along the coastline, with amenities including Nobu Lānaʻi, championship golf, tennis, spa and wellness classes, cultural programming, a kids club and retail boutiques.

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, is an adults-only wellness retreat where guests can explore personalized health programs, enjoy spa treatments in private hale and participate in daily fitness and wellness classes. The property also features Sensei by Nobu and guided wellness consultations through its Sensei Guide team.

For more information, visit fourseasons.com/lanai/.