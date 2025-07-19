Maui Surf Forecast for July 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:16 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 12:41 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mixed southerly/southwesterly swell will provide average surf along south facing shores through Sunday. The small long period southwest swell is expected to continue to fill in through the afternoon, peak late tonight then decline slowly through early next week. Another tiny to small southerly pulse is possible later towards the end of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline through the weekend with the weakening trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.