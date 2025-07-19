St. Anthony School welcomes new principal Mary Jean Bega

Mary Jean Bega headshot. (Credit: St. Anthony School)

St. Anthony School has appointed longtime educator Mary Jean Bega as its new principal, bringing more than 30 years of classroom and leadership experience to the Wailuku campus.

Bega, a National Board-Certified Teacher, retired in 2024 after a decades-long career in public education. She returns to lead the Catholic school at a time of transition, as it works to grow enrollment and launch new student-centered initiatives.

“I am humbled and excited to join the St. Anthony School ‘ohana,” Bega said. “This school has a rich history, rooted in faith, education and service. I look forward to working together to build a strong, thriving future for our students and families.”

In the upcoming school year, St. Anthony School will debut two new programs for students:

The St. Anthony School Sports Academy, which blends academic structure with athletic development and leadership training

An expanded Hawaiian Studies Program to deepen student connection to Hawaiian culture, language and values

“We are confident that Mrs. Bega’s leadership will guide our school through this important time of growth and transformation,” said Pastor Msgr. Terrence Watanabe.

St. Anthony School invites the broader community to join in welcoming Principal Bega as she begins her ministry of leadership rooted in faith, learning and aloha.

For more information about enrollment, programs or upcoming events, visit sasmaui.org or contact the school office at 808-244-4148 ext 221.