CNHA spotlights young entrepreneurs at Mākeke during Queen Lili‘uokalani Keiki Hula Competition

The Mākeke (meaning “market”) began during the 2020 pandemic as an online pop-up supporting Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs, which it continues to do. (PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement)

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is shining a spotlight on Hawai‘i’s next generation of entrepreneurs at its upcoming Mākeke, held during the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition weekend from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.

At the center of this three-day event, is the ʻŌpio Mākeke, featuring 30 youth-run businesses developed through Keiki Rise, a youth entrepreneur accelerator that helps students build confidence and business skills through hands-on experience in branding, production and marketing. These ʻōpio will be selling everything from handmade art to packaged treats alongside some of Hawai‘i’s most established cultural brands.

“Our ʻōpio are already stepping into their kuleana as business owners,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. “This Mākeke is designed to provide them with a platform to grow, connect and share their creativity with the community. Events like this strengthen the foundation of our Native Hawaiian business ecosystem, where culture and commerce work hand in hand to drive lasting impact.”

Joining the ʻōpio will be more than 50 local vendors curated by Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, including Nā Mea Hawaiʻi (recently acquired by CNHA), Manaola, Nake‘u Awai Designs, Aloha Modern, Dezigns by Kamohoaliʻi, Kanileʻa ʻUkulele, Onepaʻa Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Accessories and others.

CNHA will also be presenting its inaugural ʻŌpio-preneur of the Year Award during the event, with cash prizes awarded to standout youth vendors based on presentation and potential for growth.

In addition to shopping, the Mākeke will feature entertainment, including competing keiki hālau and cultural programming throughout the day, with food available for purchase. The Hawai‘i State Archives will also be on-site with a mobile exhibit showcasing rarely seen pieces from its historic collection.

Confirmed vendors include:

21 Degrees North Designs, 76 SIPS BAR CO, Aloha Modern, AlohilaniKineMea, Belly Rub Kitchen, Bite Size 808, CASUAL MOVEMENTS INC, Da Honolulu Bag Lady, Designs by lewlew, DeStash Hawai‘i, Dezigns By Kamohoali‘i, E.L. Woodworks, Eleu Collective /Lilinoe Mau Loa, Flotsam & Co., Grown Not Flown, Hapa Girls, Hawaiian Accessories, Hawaiiverse, Hinu Rise, honi.designs.hawaii, JJ OHANA, Just Jord, Ka Hanu Aloha, Kaeo Kine Grindz, Kahalewai Designs, Kahele Maui (Maui Cocktail Kits), Kahui Palaka, Kanileʻa ʻUkulele & Guitar, Ke Kāhili The Royal Standard, Kolea’s Creations, Kuiki, Kuilei Creations, Little Drops of Aloha, Living Hula, Lotus & Lime, Mai Favorite Things, Manaola, Moani’s Creations, Nake‘u Awai Designs, Nā Mea Hawai’i, Nails with Ashley & Permanent Jewelry, Ohana Style Snack Co., Onepaʻa Hawaiʻi, PALAKA HAWAII, Pueo Mana Designs, Simply Mele, Sweet ʻŌkole Soap, These Stuffed Cookies, TrendzByTrish, Uluonalani Designs, Unconquered Hawai’i, Violet Love Designs, Wela Designs, Yay Hawai‘i Jewelry.

According to its website, profits from purchases not only benefit vendors, but also generate funding for CNHA’s community programs across Hawaiʻi that foster the development of Native Hawaiians and Hawaiʻi as a whole. Learn more at themakeke.com.