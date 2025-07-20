Kūpuna across Hawai‘i invited to compete in annual spelling bee promoting brain health

File (2024): Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee. (PC: Kiwanis Division 22 Lieutenant Governor Neil Yamamoto)

Kūpuna from across Hawai‘i are invited to put their spelling skills to the test at the 4th Annual Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee, a statewide competition that champions brain health and lifelong learning. Presented by Kiwanis clubs across Hawai’i, the event benefits the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawai’i.

The Kiwanis Kūpuna Spelling Bee kicks off with preliminary competitions across the islands, including one on Maui at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission Social Hall on Saturday, Sept. 6. Register at kupunaspellingbee.com/registration.

Preliminary competitions are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 16 – Honolulu

Saturday, Aug. 23 – Hilo

Saturday, Aug. 23 – Kāne‘ohe

Saturday, Aug. 23 – Kona

Sunday, Aug. 24 – ‘Aiea

Saturday, Aug. 30 – Kaua‘i

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The top two spellers from each preliminary will advance to the finals, held on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at Hale Pulama Mau at Kuakini Medical Center in Honolulu.

“Events like the Kūpuna Spelling Bee help reinforce the value of lifelong learning and cognitive engagement, both of which are critical for healthy aging,” said Riley Regan, the organizer for the inaugural event in 2022. “It’s a joyful, empowering way for seniors to challenge themselves and connect with their communities.”

The $35 entry fee includes participation in one of seven preliminary rounds. To register and view the full schedule, visit kupunaspellingbee.com or call 808-280-1299.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Top finishers will receive medals and cash prizes donated by Dr. Jacquie Maly, and the Grand Prize winner will take home two round-trip tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines and a four-night stay at the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. In addition, Hawaiian Airlines will fly the top two winners from each neighbor island preliminary to and from the finals on Sept 20.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the fifth in Hawaiʻi. It kills more Americans than diabetes, and more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. By 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase to nearly 13 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or stop the disease. For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.