Information session on County of Maui Sustainability Grants Program, July 25

An information session on the County of Maui Sustainability Grants Program will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 25, 2025.

Interested applicants may attend in person at the County Department of Environmental Management Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division conference room at 2145 Wells St., Suite 305, or remotely using the link at www.mauicounty.gov/EPS in the Sustainability Grants section.

Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Applications are available online at www.mauicounty.gov/EPS in the Sustainability Grants Section.

Nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses and individuals are eligible to apply for the grants to fund environmental initiatives that strive to build a sustainable community.

The grants are being offered in four categories:

Environmental Protection and Green Grants to support sustainability initiatives including invasive species management, natural resource protection, conservation, restoration and climate change resilience.

Green Building and Resilient Housing Grants to promote sustainable building practices and resilient housing design and construction.

Wetlands Restoration Grants to support organizations dedicated to wetland restoration.

Renewable Energy Grants to support initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy and enhancing energy efficiency.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/EPS or email green.grants@mauicounty.gov. For applicants requiring accommodations for any disability, call 808-270-7631.