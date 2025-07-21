Ka Ipu Kukui’s youth program celebrates 6th cohort; Now recruiting Lāna‘i participants

Ka Ipu Kukui’s “Stay Maui Nui” youth program celebrates 6th cohort.

Ten high school students from Maui recently completed the 2025 programming of Stay Maui Nui, a youth career exploration and leadership program developed by the Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows. Held June 23–27, the week-long program offered students opportunities to explore career pathways, develop leadership skills, and deepen their connection to Maui through site visits, workshops, and mentor engagement.

This year’s Maui cohort included: Stella Anderson, Keana Briones, Oren Douglas, Gabriel Esmaquel, Kamakaokalani Favela-Moikeha, Cliona McBarnet, Hezekiah Momon, Nea Portillo, Brendan Punu and Jessica Rosado.

Since its launch in 2023, Stay Maui Nui has completed six cohorts: four on Maui, one on Lāna‘i, and one on Moloka‘i. The program was created to introduce local youth to career pathways and leadership opportunities available within their own communities.

Participants in the program meet with leaders in sectors such as health care, conservation, entrepreneurship, and public service. Topics covered are shaped by participant interests and the anticipated needs of Maui County. By engaging in meaningful conversations with professionals in the field, students gain valuable insight into careers and civic engagement.

“Our goal is to equip youth with both vision and tools,” said Charen Kepler, Executive Director of Ka Ipu Kukui. “We want them to see what’s possible—and to understand that their leadership and talent are needed right here in Maui County.”

For one participant, who will be a freshman in the Fall attending Kūanihāko‘i High School, the week made a lasting impression, “Something I will remember about this week is that I have a community I can come back to and that there are many jobs I can pick to stay in my community that I grew up in.”

Parents of participants have expressed their appreciation for the program. One parent shared, “This program exposed my daughter to distinct career fields, which provided her with great knowledge and experience. She was looking for something like this experience.” Another parent added, “I feel like programs like this serve different students (the driven and the distracted) differently, but each very effectively. It’s powerful to have supportive and kind adults speaking truth and encouragement to students.”

Stay Maui Nui is made possible with generous support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Goodfellow Brothers, Fred Baldwin Memorial Foundation, and annual Legacy Dinner attendees and table sponsors.

All students who complete the Stay Maui Nui program week receive an open offer of continued support through Ka Ipu Kukui’s broader network. This includes opportunities for job shadowing, internships, career exploration discussions, and mentorship in alignment with their individual interests and goals.

Ka Ipu Kukui is now recruiting for its next Stay Maui Nui youth cohort, specifically for Lāna‘i high school residents. The program week will take place July 28–Aug. 1, beginning with two days on Lāna‘i (July 28–29), followed by two days on Maui (July 30–31), and concluding with a Reflections & Celebration Ceremony on Lāna‘i on Aug. 1.

The program is free to all participants, with transportation and meals provided. Space is limited.

Registration is required at the following link: https://bit.ly/SMN2025Lanai

To learn more about the Stay Maui Nui program and upcoming opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/SMNwebpage