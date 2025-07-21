Kaibigan ng Lāhaina and United Policyholders to host insurance policy review workshop

Lahaina wildfire aftermath. An insurance workshop is scheduled Tuesday for wildfire survivors with questions about insurance coverage. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Kaibigan ng Lāhaina, in partnership with United Policyholders, will host an insurance policy review workshop at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Office of Recovery within the Lahaina Gateway Center.

The session will focus on navigating personal property claims and inventory. The workshop is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with Kaibigan ng Lāhaina. For more information, send email to info@kaibigannglahaina.org, or leave a text/voicemail with ‪808-999-6761‬.

Sherry Peterson will facilitate the workshop session. She is the United Policyholders Roadmap to Recovery liaison and Equal Justice fellow. Participants benefit from personalized guidance on their insurance policies in a small group setting. Peterson offers hands-on support, including assistance with paperwork, and is available for follow-up guidance beyond the workshop upon request. A Kaibigan ng Lāhaina staff member is also present to co-facilitate each session with Peterson.

"By taking the time to learn and ask questions, I uncovered an additional $130,000 across two of my endorsements," said Joice Castillo, a Lahaina resident who attended one of the workshop sessions. Castillo emphasized that "this is crucial information that adjusters often won't volunteer unless you specifically ask or attend informative seminars like this one. If you've been impacted by the fire, I urge you to take advantage of this free event. You could be leaving a significant amount of money on the table without even realizing it."

“After a disaster, understanding your insurance policy can be the key to unlocking the support you deserve. These workshops empower survivors with the knowledge to navigate claims, protect their rights, and take control of their recovery,” said Sieny Corpuz, the Director of Community Operations. Corpuz added, “Kaibigan ng Lāhaina is here to ensure that our community is not just recovering but is equipped to thrive every step of the way.”

Previous workshop sessions covered information including understanding and maximizing insurance coverage, navigating personal property claims, navigating inventory and shopping for insurance.