Kūikawā headlines Kēōkea Hoʻolauleʻa July 26

The Kūikawā trio tops the entertainment lineup at the July 26 Kēōkea Hoʻolauleʻa favored by cool Upcountry breezes and bicoastal view planes. Members of the Maui musical group are Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland (from left), Koakāne Mattos and Lukela Kānaʻe. Courtesy photo

The Kūikawā musical trio headlines this month’s annual Kēōkea Hoʻolauleʻa, also featuring crafts-and-plants vendors, ʻono foods and live entertainment.

The event unfolds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the Kēōkea Marketplace, a quarter mile past Grandma’s Coffee House. Admission is $5 for those 18 and older, and free for all others.

Kūikawā performs starting 1 p.m. The entertainment lineup also offers Liz Morales & Friends at 10 a.m., followed by Tihati keiki fire-knife hōʻike at 12:15 p.m. and Nevah Too Late at 2:45 p.m. Activities include lei making; poi pounding; Maui Fire Department demonstration and Hui No Ke Ola Pono health screenings and vision exams.

Event proceeds benefit the Kēōkea Homestead Farm Lots Association.

For information and vendor signup, email pikake462@yahoo.com or call 808-357-5780.