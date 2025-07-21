Molokaʻi Community Health Center expands dental services to meet growing community needs

The Molokaʻi Community Health Center is offering patients expanded dental services for families of residents. PC: Molokaʻi Community Health Center

Molokaʻi Community Health Center has expanded its dental services to address growing oral community health needs. The initiative underscores the center’s commitment to delivering accessible dental care for all Molokaʻi families.

The center will be holding a blessing and grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 to show its appreciation to the Molokaʻi community.

The expansion includes the addition of three new operatories, doubling patient access to dental services, state-of-the-art dental equipment, and an extended range of services to include advanced restorative care and pediatric dentistry. These upgrades will expand patient services and reduce waiting times.

To support this growth, six dental professionals were added to the dental team. Several of these positions were filled by Molokaʻi residents, and their addition will infuse nearly $500,000 annually into the local economy. Their expertise and dedication will align with the clinic’s mission to provide exceptional care in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

The construction project is funded through Federal Community Project Funding. The community health center is grateful to the Hawaiʻi Dental Service, which provided grant funding to purchase all new equipment, as well as Maui County, which has dedicated funding towards operational expenses.

The clinic continues to provide access to dental care for underserved populations by offering sliding scale fees, aiming to eliminate barriers to oral health and promote overall well-being for residents.

Chief Executive Officer Milton Cortez said: “This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Molokaʻi Community Health Center. We are thrilled to broaden our reach and make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our community. Oral health is a cornerstone of health care, and this investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our community.”

The clinic has been a trusted provider of dental care on Molokaʻi for 20 years, offering a comprehensive range of services for patients of all ages. The clinic’s dedicated team is passionate about creating healthy smiles and fostering a culture of compassion.

For more information about expanded services or to schedule a dental appointment, visit molokaichc.org or call 808-553-4511.