BIA Hawaiʻi offers free Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training on Maui

BIA Hawaiʻi’s Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training (PACT) is coming to Maui. This full-time program offers hands-on training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical and more. No experience is needed.

There is no cost for qualified applicants. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation (HBIF).

This training is especially geared toward those who are ready to start a career in construction, offering participants a chance to learn, train and get certified.

The training takes place on Sept. 8 and Oct. 24, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Questions may be directed to Marie at 808-629-7504 or marie@biahawaiil.org