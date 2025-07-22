Maui News

BIA Hawaiʻi offers free Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training on Maui

July 22, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

BIA Hawaiʻi’s Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training (PACT) is coming to Maui. This full-time program offers hands-on training in carpentry, plumbing, electrical and more. No experience is needed.

There is no cost for qualified applicants. Funding is available through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Hawaiʻi Building Industry Foundation (HBIF).

This training is especially geared toward those who are ready to start a career in construction, offering participants a chance to learn, train and get certified.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The training takes place on Sept. 8 and Oct. 24, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Questions may be directed to Marie at 808-629-7504 or marie@biahawaiil.org

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments