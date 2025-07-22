Enforcement increasing at Sacred Falls State Park on the North Shore of Oʻahu

A Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer conducts public safety enforcement at Sacred Falls State Park, which has be designated as dangerous since a rockslide claimed eight lives on Mother’s Day in 1999. Nevertheless, people continue venturing into the area, putting themselves and potentially first responders at risk. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Despite clearly posted park closure and hazardous conditions signs, people are continuing to ignore the risks and enter Sacred Falls State Park, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources reports.

The department’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement recently received information and video of numerous young adults exiting the closed area by climbing over a locked gate.

A tragic rockslide claimed eight lives on Mother’s Day 1999, and the site has been off limits ever since. Even with numerous past public press statements, clearly posted signs warning of dangerous conditions and numerous past incidents involving injuries, some people continue to gamble with their safety and their lives by entering Sacred Falls.

Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers patrol at Sacred Falls State Park on the North Shore of Oʻahu. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“How many times do we have to tell people to stop going into Sacred Falls?” asked Conservation and Resources Enforcement Division Chief Jason Redulla. “I have directed the Oʻahu Branch to take strong enforcement action on any closed area violations at Sacred Falls, including arresting violators.” Public safety patrols are increasing in the area.

“People who enter Sacred Falls are not only endangering themselves. They also endanger the safety of first responders if they get into trouble,” Redulla added. “This risk to our responders, including DOCARE officers is intolerable, and violators who are found entering or exiting the closed area will be dealt with accordingly.”

Entering a closed state park area is a violation of State Park administrative rules, a petty misdemeanor with potential penalties including a $1,000 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Waterfalls at Sacred Falls State Park are beautiful, but venturing into the closed area is dangerous. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources