Keller Williams Kahului hosts Backpack Drive at QKC to support Maui keiki

As the new school year approaches, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is supporting the community-based real estate team at Keller Williams Kahului for their first annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. This initiative aims to ensure that Maui keiki start the school year prepared, confident, and supported.

The backpack drive is collecting donations of new backpacks and essential school supplies, including notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, glue sticks and scissors. Contributions can be made digitally through their Amazon Wishlist, with every donation going directly to students in need.

“We’re excited to kick off our first annual Backpack Drive to support keiki right here in our Maui community,” said Lara Schoeppner, Evan Garces, and Marcy Sasada-Paiva from Keller Williams Kahului. “Every donation, big or small, makes a meaningful impact.”

The event will culminate with a drive-through backpack pickup on Sunday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Keller Williams Kahului office at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Families in need of backpacks can request one by filling out the online registration form here.

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is proud to support and uplift tenant-led initiatives like this one. We’re honored to help share and support efforts that directly benefit local ʻohana,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

For the latest updates and event information, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/ or follow @qkcmaui on Instagram.