Olowalu Fire Station takes another step toward reality

Community leaders and supporters gather at the future home of the Olowalu Fire Station in West Maui. PC: courtesy WMIF

A special blessing ceremony was held at the site of the future Olowalu Fire Station in West Maui, with groundbreaking to be announced soon, according to the West Maui Improvement Foundation.

This comes as the warranty deed for the parcel was officially recorded with the State Bureau of Conveyances on July 18, 2025.

“This critical achievement marks the beginning of a new era in fire safety and emergency response for Lahaina and all of West Maui,” organization leaders said.

Supporters say this future fire station will be a critical asset for the region — ensuring faster response times and greater protection for the community and its natural resources, especially in the face of increasing wildfire threats.

The recent blessing event was led by Pastor Laki Kaʻahumanu, joined by West Maui Improvement Foundation and West Maui Taxpayers Association directors, community members, and supporters.

“This is a miracle in process, unparalleled anywhere in the State of Hawai‘i,” said Joseph Pluta, WMIF President, calling the progress a historic milestone for the people of West Maui.

The property is behind the Olowalu General Store and Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop. Developer Peter Martin reportedly donated a 5-acre parcel of the subdivision for the station.

Last month, the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative reported that a decision needed to be made about how to appropriately handle the ‘iwi kupuna, or ancestral bones, that were found two years ago in the Olowalu Mauka Subdivision that the land parcel for the new station is located within.

The County of Maui has since lifted a stop work order that was previously in effect, according to Pluta.