County video conferencing platform Webex will switch to Microsoft Teams on July 31

Used for County of Maui public meetings and other business, video conferencing platform Webex will be replaced with Microsoft Teams starting July 31, 2025, for all County departments, panels, commissions, divisions and agencies — except for Maui Police Department, which will transition from Webex at a later date, according to the County Department of Management Information Technology Services Division (ITSD).

The community uses Webex for many Maui County public meetings, including Planning boards and commissions, Liquor Control Commission and Board of Ethics. However, Office of Council Services has already been utilizing Microsoft Teams for Council committees and meetings.

Details for public meetings will continue to be published on the County website and will contain instructions needed to participate via Microsoft Teams video conference.

County public meeting participants are asked to take note of the following information:

New web link for joining County meetings by entering meeting details: Besides accessing unique meeting-specific links, Microsoft Teams has a webpage where meeting details (meeting ID and passcode) may be entered to join the videoconference call. The new link for joining County meetings by entering the meeting details is: https://aka.ms/join-a-meeting.

New meeting IDs and passcodes: Meeting IDs and passcodes for standing meetings will change and can no longer be customized as they may have been in the past. Meeting IDs will be a string of digits.

To learn more and to prepare for using Microsoft Teams, please visit the County of Maui’s user guide at https://tinyurl.com/MauiCountyTeams.