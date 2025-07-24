Coastal flooding advisory issued

Coastal flooding in 2018 on South Kīhei Road. PC: file Kevin J Olson

The National Weather Service has issued a minor coastal flooding statement for low-lying coastal areas of Maui County and the Big Island. Peak afternoon high tides combined with high water are expected to continue about half a foot higher than predicted through Friday.

Aside from Maui and Hawaii Island, affected areas include low-lying coasts of Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe. Forecasted impacts include minor coastal flooding of normally dry beaches, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

“If you are forced to drive through saltwater, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water,” officials advise. “Move electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”

For more information, visit the Honolulu National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/hfo.