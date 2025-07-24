Council committee continues deliberations on vacation rental phase-out bill today

Maui County Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez (right) pled with Housing and Land Use Committee Chair Tasha Kama to extend the panel’s deliberations on Bill 9 yesterday. However, Kama decided to stick by a “hard stop” at 4:30 p.m. The panel’s deliberations continue at 9 a.m. today. PC: Akakū Maui Community Media screen shots

Members of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee had abundant questions Wednesday about Bill 9, which would phase-out more than 7,000 transient vacation rentals over three years in apartment-zoned districts.

Fueled by Maui’s ongoing housing shortage crisis, the bill introduced by Mayor Richard Bissen in May 2024 is aimed at converting short-term vacation rentals to long-term residential units, which is the purpose of apartment-zoned districts.

Ultimately, the committee ran out of time Wednesday. Committee Chair Tasha Kama held to a “hard stop” at 4:30 p.m. over the objections of Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez. The committee will reconvene at 9 a.m. today for deliberations. The meeting can be viewed live on cable Channel 53 or live-streamed on YouTube.

“There’s a lot of questions that are being asked,” Rawlins-Fernandez said with the Council Chambers gallery dotted with an audience wearing red “Lahaina Strong” T-shirts. “Really, a lot of people took off from work to be here, and I feel like it’s disrespecting everyone’s time to be going down all these different rabbit holes that aren’t really relevant to Bill 9.”

Later, she said: “At this point, it feels really like just stalling, and I really want us to just get on with it.”

Kama indicated that she had wanted to give council members the opportunity to “exhaust” all their questions from administration and other resources before beginning deliberations on the bill itself.

“This is the council’s baby,” she said. “It’s in our hands, and now we have to deal with it the best way we believe that we can deal with it. And we just got to take the time we need to do it.”



She apologized to those in the gallery who may have expected committee action Wednesday. “But I’m not going to apologize for the work of this entire committee,” Kama said. “That takes time for us to delve into this deeply.”

Earlier Wednesday, Bissen administration officials defended Bill 9 as part of a wider effort to address Maui’s housing shortage, exacerbated by the loss of thousands of homes in the August 2023 wildfires.

“This bill cannot be seen in isolation,” Department of Housing Director Richard Mitchell said. “We’re seeing they’re all part of the actions we have to continue focusing on in order to fix the housing crisis.”

The measure specifically targets more than 7,000 units currently operating as legal TVRs under the “Minatoya list,” properties built before 1989 that were previously allowed to operate as short-term rentals and have been grandfathered to continue operations ever since.

Concerns regarding potential tax revenue losses, estimated at $40 million to $75 million annually, were addressed by Finance Director Marcy Martin. “This revenue change isn’t in a silo,” she said. “It’s in exchange for something that’s been very costly to the county in terms of housing insecurity. So, the expectation is to provide more housing units and then in the long run, that should offset the expenses of the (loss of) tax revenue.”

Council members questioned the affordability of these units for local residents should they become available.

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura asked mortgage banker Kara Beltran how many people are financially prepared to buy housing.

“In the 40 years I’ve originated loans, I can honestly tell you that when I talk to like 100 people, only about 15 of them will be ready,” she said. “That’s the way the numbers roll. So, if you’re looking at say 2,000 families in Lahaina that are going to be in need of a house, the real question is whether or not the families in Lahaina have begun to go through their preapproval process.”

Beltran said it takes an “incubation period” to prepare to purchase a home, and that process can take, on average, about six to 12 months. “And if you’re absolutely not ready and if you’re starting from ground zero, it takes us on minimum 24 months to nurture and incubate you and get you ready.”

Council Chair Alice Lee asked how much a monthly mortgage payment would be for a $445,000 home. Beltran said it would cost $4,127, with a 3% downpayment.

The committee explored various amendments, including proposals for differing phase-out periods across regions, with West Maui potentially facing a faster transition due to urgent housing needs exacerbated by the 2023 wildfires.

Council Member Tamara Paltin said properties on the so-called Minatoya List have evolved over time.

“When we talk about units built before 1989, it’s a totally different landscape because of not only the codification of the Minatoya List, but the social media platforms, the internet. . . Like the internet wasn’t around prior to 1989. Rental platforms weren’t around prior to February 2007. I don’t believe they were widely used in Hawaii prior to 2014.”



Before then, people were able to live in areas of West Maui that were “livable, walkable” communities, Paltin said.

She warned against “fear-mongering,” saying that “there is a fear of not doing stuff too because the trajectory that we’re on right now is not a good trajectory. . . . We’re not acting unified with a single-mind focus on the goal of housing our people.”

Lee said the effort behind Bill 9 “represents kicking the can down the road because what we really need is new housing. So, I’m hoping that if we do pass a bill in some form as you’re proposing, that we do not wait to build what we actually need and that is new, decent, safe, permanent housing for West Maui.”

Laksmi Abraham, the county’s director of communications and government affairs, agreed with Lee, saying “that’s why we are currently in the process of not only building temporary housing but also permanent housing.”

“Bill 9 is just one piece of a broader housing strategy in unity with many other strategies that we’re utilizing to increase housing capacity across the board,” she said.

This morning, council members are expected to discuss proposed amendments to Bill 9, including Kama’s proposal to extend the grace period for operating vacation rentals from three to five years in apartment-zoned districts. The longer transition time is considered more legally defensible if and when the measure is challenged in court as a violation of the 5th Amendment’s “takings” clause.