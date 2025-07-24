Fighting hunger: Food Drive Day launches Aug. 2

Hawaiʻi Foodbank will hold its largest fundraiser of the year on Aug. 2. PC: Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Hawaiʻi Foodbank will hold its largest fundraising event of the year, Food Drive Day, on Aug. 2. Members of the community are encouraged to make a donation to the campaign or hold their own food and fund drives to support local families amid shifting economic conditions and widespread funding cuts to food banks and safety net programs like SNAP.

One in three Hawaiʻi households do not have access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. With the cost of food, housing and health care out of reach for many residents, the demand for food assistance persists at historic levels. Hawaiʻi Foodbank continues to serve an average of more than 170,000 people each month — twice the number it supported before the pandemic.

“This year’s Food Drive Day comes at a critical time. Hawaiʻi Foodbank and so many other organizations are facing funding cuts, affecting a variety of programs that provide crucial services for so many in our community,” said Hawaiʻi Foodbank President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Miller. “We will continue working with partners to keep food flowing to our families, neighbors and communities facing hunger. But we cannot do this alone. We need all the support we can get – not just on Food Drive Day but looking ahead as we advocate for and work toward stronger, long-term solutions.”

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 2, the public is encouraged to drop off food and monetary donations at Oʻahu collection sites listed below.

Ka Makana Aliʻi (91-5431 Kapolei Parkway)

(91-5431 Kapolei Parkway) Pearl City Shopping Center (850 Kamehameha Highway)

(850 Kamehameha Highway) Town Center of Mililani (95-455 Makaimoimo St.)

(95-455 Makaimoimo St.) Waiokeola Congregational Church (4705 Kilauea Ave.)

(4705 Kilauea Ave.) Waterfront Plaza (500 Ala Moana Blvd.)

(500 Ala Moana Blvd.) Windward City Shopping Center (45-480 Kaneʻohe Bay Drive)

Compared to going to the grocery store oneself, a donation of just $10 to Hawaiʻi Foodbank can help to provide food for more than 20 meals. To encourage support during this time of urgent need, First Hawaiian Bank will match your Food Drive Day donation up to $50,000. With this matching gift opportunity, a donation of just $25 will help to provide food for over 100 meals. To make a donation or learn more, visit FoodDriveDay.org.

